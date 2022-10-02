OPEN APP
Ukraine gains full control of Lyman, days after Putin claimed Russia rules there

Ukrainian armed forces make a statement in front of Lyman Town Administration office, in Lyman, Ukraine, in this still image taken from a social media video, released on October 1, 2022 (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Ukrainian armed forces make a statement in front of Lyman Town Administration office, in Lyman, Ukraine, in this still image taken from a social media video, released on October 1, 2022 (Photo: Reuters)
 wsj 3 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 05:50 PM IST Thomas Grove, The Wall Street Journal

President Volodymyr Zelensky says eastern city now ‘cleared completely’ of Russian troops, in another victory for Kyiv

KYIV (UKRAINE) : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the eastern city of Lyman had been cleared of Russian forces and that Ukrainian flags were flying again, scoring a symbolic military and political victory against Moscow on the very territory President Vladimir Putin said last week Russia would annex.

