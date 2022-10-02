Ukraine gains full control of Lyman, days after Putin claimed Russia rules there

Ukraine gains full control of Lyman, days after Putin claimed Russia rules there3 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 05:50 PM IST
President Volodymyr Zelensky says eastern city now ‘cleared completely’ of Russian troops, in another victory for Kyiv
President Volodymyr Zelensky says eastern city now ‘cleared completely’ of Russian troops, in another victory for Kyiv
KYIV (UKRAINE) : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the eastern city of Lyman had been cleared of Russian forces and that Ukrainian flags were flying again, scoring a symbolic military and political victory against Moscow on the very territory President Vladimir Putin said last week Russia would annex.