Ukraine gains full control of Lyman, days after Putin claimed Russia rules there
President Volodymyr Zelensky says eastern city now ‘cleared completely’ of Russian troops, in another victory for Kyiv
KYIV (UKRAINE) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the eastern city of Lyman had been cleared of Russian forces and that Ukrainian flags were flying again, scoring a symbolic military and political victory against Moscow on the very territory President Vladimir Putin said last week Russia would annex.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it was withdrawing troops from the city following days of advances by Ukrainian forces to surround them, but Moscow kept several thousand troops there, most likely encircled, as fighting continued into Sunday.
“Lyman is cleared completely," Mr. Zelensky said in a short address to Ukrainians at midday local time on Sunday. “The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region," he had said previously.
Ukrainian soldiers shot a video in front of the city hall in Lyman over the weekend, with one of them holding a Ukrainian flag on top of the building and a Russia-occupation flag on the ground.
Roads to Lyman were lined with burned-out hulks of Russian tanks and armored vehicles, with bodies of Russian soldiers lying on the sides. Little remains of nearby villages, with hardly any civilians left. Ukrainian forces, too, have been taking significant casualties.
Mr. Zelensky said Mr. Putin’s announcement Friday to absorb four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, where Russian troops occupy varying amounts of territory—had backfired for the Kremlin leader. The Ukrainian leader said mounting military losses were causing Russia’s military and political leadership to turn on itself in the hunt for culprits.
Russian officials and military commentators have cried for Ukraine to pay for a string of defeats they have inflicted on Russia’s armed forces in the past month, starting with a breakthrough offensive in northeastern Ukraine that in a matter of days delivered Kyiv swaths of Ukrainian territory that Russia had spent months fighting to gain earlier in the summer.
The leaders of the predominantly Muslim Russian region of Chechnya, whose own forces are fighting in Ukraine and who have butted heads with the Russian Defense Ministry, urged the firing of Col. Gen. Aleksandr Lapin, commander of Russia’s Central Military District, who oversaw the Lyman area. He also called for harsher measures to execute victories for the Russian military, including a tactical nuclear strike.
“They have already started biting each other there," Mr. Zelensky said. “They are looking for the culprits, accusing some generals of failures."
The movement on the battlefield came as Gazprom, the Russian state gas giant, severed supplies to Italy, saying it was unable to transport gas because of an administrative issue with an Austrian operator.
In the Vatican, Pope Francis appealed directly to Mr. Putin to end the “spiral of violence and death," decrying the escalating risk of a nuclear war.
In Russia, Igor Girkin, a former intelligence officer who led pro-Russian militants in a separatist movement in eastern Ukraine in 2014, wrote “Who can stop the enemy?" on his Telegram channel.
Kyiv’s victories since the start of September have shifted the battlefield momentum for the first time since 2014, when violence first broke out between Russia and Ukraine. Then Moscow-controlled separatists in Ukraine’s east picked up arms and with the help of Russian servicemen declared their own independent statelets in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Russian military correspondents said that Ukraine would likely try to keep momentum to attack Kreminna to the east, a strategically important point that could put Ukraine’s forces within range to advance on the Russian stronghold of Severodonetsk, which Moscow captured after a weekslong grinding artillery advance, losing men and ammunition.