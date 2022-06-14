Ukraine has begun moving sensitive data outside its borders

That threat has been overt since the invasion began. Russia struck a military base outside Kyiv on Feb. 24, the first day of the invasion, and has attacked Ukrainian government buildings since. Last month, the U.S., U.K., European Union and other countries blamed Russia for a cyberattack on a satellite-communications company the very day of the invasion, which took down internet service for thousands of Ukrainians and Europeans and disrupted remote-control systems for wind farms in Germany.