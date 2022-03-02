Ukraine: In search of a passage to India

I called in the evening to see how Surbhi and her friends are doing, only to find they were rushing to the basement. “Would love to chat but there is no network at all in the basement," she said. Some of the students planned to make another attempt to get to the railway station to take the train to Kiev but noticed the military unit next to their apartment armed and regrouping for a new round of firing. Perhaps this was when 20-year-old Naveen Shekharappa, a student from Karnataka, who was waiting in a grocery store queue at an administrative building in Kharkiv, was killed by Russian bombs. He is the first Indian national killed in the Ukraine-Russian war.