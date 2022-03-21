Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum on embattled Mariupol

The Russian ultimatum came as senior U.S. officials see signs the Kremlin is adopting a new strategy after almost a month of fighting with halting progress while inflicting a heavy humanitarian toll on the country. The new approach, they believe, focuses on securing a “land bridge" between western Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, and expanding Russian control of the Donbas region. Moscow seized both Crimea and the region of Donbas in 2014 from Ukraine. The Kremlin also appears to be trying to force the Ukrainian government to accept neutrality between Russia and the West.