The Donetsk and Luhansk “republics" have rounded up and drafted men up to the age of 65, sending them with little training and World War II-vintage weapons to the front lines against Ukrainian forces. That is one reason why civilian men, in particular, should leave the areas targeted by the Russian offensive as soon as possible, Ukrainian officials say. The evacuation isn’t mandatory, however. “It is an evacuation, not a deportation," said Mr. Haidai.