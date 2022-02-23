Ukraine shifts to war footing, tells citizens to leave Russia

“I hope a huge escalation will not happen. I hope our army will be enough to hold Russia in the eastern part of the country," said Oleksiy Radziyevskyy, a 39-year-old reservist who normally drives an Uber and studies for an agriculture degree, and now is awaiting to be called up to his tank unit. “Of course, my wife is not happy with it, but what can we do? It’s our land, it’s our home."