Ukraine strike on Russian air-defense unit shows impact of new weapons from West3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 05:38 PM IST
Strike is Ukraine’s latest on high-value targets since Himars began arriving from the US last month
Ukrainian forces struck an air-defense system in Russian-occupied territory in the east of the country late Tuesday, in the latest sign of how long-range artillery sent by the West is shifting the war’s calculus.