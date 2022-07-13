Ukraine strike on Russian air-defense unit shows impact of new weapons from West

The Russia-backed head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said Wednesday that Russian and separatist forces were progressing toward the towns of Siversk and Soledar, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The towns lie between Severodonetsk, which Russia captured late last month, and the city of Slovyansk, which is one of Moscow’s next targets, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.