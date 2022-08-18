Ukraine strikes Russian base ahead of talks with Turkey, UN

Ukraine strikes Russian base ahead of talks with Turkey, UN3 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Rocket attack on ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Kherson comes as Ukraine’s president prepares to meet with Turkish counterpart
ODESSA (UKRAINE) : Ukrainian forces said they hit another base in Russian-occupied Kherson as the leaders of Turkey and the United Nations were expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss food shipments from Ukraine and the increasingly tense situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.