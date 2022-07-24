Ukraine struggles to identify Russians suspected of war crimes8 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 07:01 PM IST
The country has opened investigations into more than 16,000 suspected war crimes, but indicted only a small number of Russians
The country has opened investigations into more than 16,000 suspected war crimes, but indicted only a small number of Russians
YAHIDNE (UKRAINE) : After Russian troops pulled out of Yahidne at the end of March, Ukrainian investigators of suspected war crimes found a golden clue: a logbook with photos and personal details of members of one of the Russian military units that had occupied the town.