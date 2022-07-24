Ukraine struggles to identify Russians suspected of war crimes

But the residents knew little about the identities of the troops who were holding them captive. Most of the rank-and-file soldiers in the village looked like they were from East Asia, residents said, but the commanders who installed themselves on the upper floors of the school appeared to be ethnic Russians. The officer in charge was known by the call sign “Spider" and was rarely seen. Another officer, who villagers recalled as particularly cruel, went by the call sign “Maple." Neither bore an insignia on his uniform. Some soldiers concealed their faces.