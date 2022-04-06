Ukraine urges civilians to flee looming Russian offensive in eastern regions

The clashes in the east and south contrasted with the north, where a Russian withdrawal has led to the return of relative normalcy. Turkey, which has supplied Ukraine with weapons such as Bayraktar TB2 armed drones while also maintaining close relations with Russia, became the first major nation to send diplomats back to Kyiv now that it is no longer under threat of being shelled or overrun. Turkey has served as the venue for the latest round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and is involved in efforts to transport civilians and wounded soldiers by sea from Mariupol.