Ukraine war is depleting US ammunition stockpiles, sparking pentagon concern5 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 07:13 PM IST
The level of one type of combat rounds in storage is ‘uncomfortably low,’ says a defense official
WASHINGTON : The war in Ukraine has depleted American stocks of some types of ammunition and the Pentagon has been slow to replenish its arsenal, sparking concerns among US officials that American military readiness could be jeopardized by the shortage.