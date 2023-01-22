Ukraine war lands Europe’s leaders in a battle of wills6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Fear of receding US support for Kyiv raises pressure in Europe for bolder action
Europe is winning its energy war with Russia. The region’s economy and politics are proving more stable than its leaders feared earlier in their confrontation with Moscow. Now the question facing them is whether they want Ukraine to win the shooting war.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×