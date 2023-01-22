Ukraine war lands Europe’s leaders in a battle of wills

While Congress has already authorized a massive funding package for this year, Republican opposition to further billions for Kyiv could complicate further military aid beyond that—and next year’s presidential election might lead to a change in policy. That helps explain the drive by the U.K., Poland and others to accelerate Europe’s military contribution. Germany’s insistence on waiting for the U.S. to send Abrams main battle tanks before it releases Leopards also has irritated France, which has long argued Europe needs to do more for its own security.