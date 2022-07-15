Ukraine war pushes millions of the world’s poorest toward starvation

Nonpayment of these common month-to-month loans is reverberating farther up in a supply chain that’s already shaken by Russia’s blocking of grain at Black Sea ports and by other countries’ export restrictions. Adam Abdullahi, a grain importer in Mogadishu, says around 60% of his competitors have gone bankrupt since 2020 as intermediaries defaulted and demand plummeted. Instead of the 6,000 40-foot containers of wheat flour, rice, cooking oil and sugar he imports in a regular year, he said he is now on track to reach 2,000. The cost of renting and shipping a container from Asia, meanwhile, has jumped to $13,000 from $4,000, he said.