Ukraine war set to prompt NATO countries to raise military spending

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s announcement last month that Germany would shed years of reticence about military spending and soon exceed NATO’s 2% target set a new tone for defense-budget discussions in the alliance. Germany currently spends less than 1.5% of its GDP on defense, according to NATO’s report. Since the country has Europe’s largest economy, an increase in military spending of more than 0.5 percentage point of its GDP would make a significant difference in NATO’s total European outlays.