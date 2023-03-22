Ukraine War threatens to trigger new nuclear arms race
The international arms-control architecture is falling apart, and proliferation concerns are growing
The international arms-control architecture is falling apart, and proliferation concerns are growing
The war in Ukraine has accelerated the unraveling of the international arms-control architecture painstakingly constructed from the Cold War onward, heightening concern among experts that a new nuclear arms race could emerge as decades of restraint on the numbers of nuclear weapons collapses.
The war in Ukraine has accelerated the unraveling of the international arms-control architecture painstakingly constructed from the Cold War onward, heightening concern among experts that a new nuclear arms race could emerge as decades of restraint on the numbers of nuclear weapons collapses.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow was suspending application of the New START agreement, one of the last arms-control treaties still operating. The treaty limits the numbers of strategic nuclear weapons deployed by Russia and the U.S. His announcement follows repeated thinly veiled threats from Moscow of its readiness to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow was suspending application of the New START agreement, one of the last arms-control treaties still operating. The treaty limits the numbers of strategic nuclear weapons deployed by Russia and the U.S. His announcement follows repeated thinly veiled threats from Moscow of its readiness to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Some experts say Russia’s use of nuclear-capable missiles to deliver conventional warheads in Ukraine has complicated any future arms-control negotiations while the ice-cold relations between Washington and Moscow have dimmed hopes that Russia and the U.S. can negotiate a replacement for New START by the time the current treaty expires in February 2026.
Proliferation concerns are increasing globally, with Iran recently producing near-weapons grade enriched uranium and U.S.-North Korea negotiations over Pyongyang’s expanding weapons program stalled. There is growing talk among U.S. allies in South Korea and elsewhere of the need to re-examine their nonnuclear weapons policies in today’s more volatile era.
Meanwhile, debate is growing in Washington over the benefits of seeking future U.S.-Russia arms-control agreements in a world where China’s growing nuclear arsenal is free from any constraints and Beijing shows no interest in negotiating controls.
Even if the Kremlin hasn’t killed the New START treaty by 2026, the chances of the U.S. Congress agreeing to a replacement that doesn’t take account of China’s nuclear advances is “essentially zero," says Matthew Kroenig, director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and a former senior Pentagon adviser. “The future of arms control looks pretty bleak."
Arms control was under pressure before the Ukraine conflict. In 2002, the U.S. walked away from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, claiming it wasn’t needed. The Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty—another treaty limiting classes of ballistic missiles—collapsed in 2019, following years of allegations by Washington that Russia was breaching it.
Mr. Putin’s announcement of New START’s suspension hasn’t completely killed it—Russian officials say they won’t permit inspections to verify their declarations but will stay within the treaty limits of each side deploying no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads. However, it has severely weakened it.
For now, U.S. officials say they are confident that Russia ended 2022 within the treaty limits. But over time, especially since inspections were first wound down because of the Covid pandemic, Washington’s confidence in Russia’s adherence to the warhead limit and other ceilings is bound to decline.
In addition to deployed warheads, the treaty also caps the number of strategic missiles and bombers both sides can have. But the Trump administration had pushed unsuccessfully to include nonstrategic so-called tactical nuclear weapons—theoretically usable in the battlefield—within the accord. Russia is estimated to have around 2,000 tactical weapons, compared with about 230 in the U.S. arsenal.
Russia’s linking of U.S. support for Ukraine to discussions on implementing the treaty has created deep concerns among arms-control advocates.
Lynn Rusten, vice president for the Nuclear Threat Initiative’s Global Nuclear Policy Program, says that by seeking to hold New START hostage to U.S. policy on Ukraine, the Kremlin is making it “virtually impossible for the U.S. and Russia to get back to the negotiating table."
In a paper earlier this month, William Alberque, director of strategy, technology and arms control at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, says Russia’s wartime repurposing of missiles over different kinds of launch platforms—using, for example, antiship and surface-to-air missiles against Ukrainian ground targets—has complicated any future arms-control efforts based on differentiating between different types of missiles and launch platforms.
He also says that Russia’s provision to neighboring Belarus of Iskander-M missiles, capable of delivering a payload of upward of 500 kilograms over hundreds of kilometers, along with Mr. Putin’s specific mention of the nuclear-capable nature of the missiles, “are body blows to global missile controls."
Perhaps above all, repeated hints from Russian officials, including Mr. Putin last fall, that Moscow could use nuclear weapons during the war, has eroded a nuclear taboo that has been in place since World War II. It risks creating a precedent that could push other nations to seek nuclear weapons, says John Erath, senior policy director for the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, a Washington-based think tank.
“If Russia is perceived as succeeding in gaining its objectives in part through use of nuclear threats and blackmail, that sets a very dangerous precedent," he said. “Then you’re going to see more from North Korea, you’re probably going to see Iran building nuclear weapons and that may have half a dozen countries in the Middle East follow suit."
All this has set off a debate in Washington over future U.S. nuclear strategy. While some see Russia’s suspension of New START as an opportunity for the U.S. to expand its nuclear heft, many experts believe the U.S. should refrain from tearing up New START so long as Moscow abides by the warhead ceiling and let Russia take responsibility for either salvaging the treaty before 2026 or killing it.
Beyond that, however, there are clashing visions of how U.S. nuclear strategy should evolve as China expands its nuclear-weapons program, creating over time the potential for Washington to face two adversarial nuclear peers.
Last month’s U.S. intelligence annual threat assessment said that “Beijing is not interested in agreements that restrict its plans and will not agree to negotiations that lock in U.S. or Russian advantages." China is estimated to have some 400 nuclear warheads, according to U.S. officials, and that number could reach 1,500 deployed warheads by 2035, they estimate.
The debate over the U.S. response runs to the core of different views of what deterrence should mean.
Mr. Kroenig says that as combined Russian and Chinese stocks grow, the U.S. must stick by its traditional nuclear approach and grow its deployed warheads over time so that it can put at risk Russian and Chinese military bases, command and control structures and missile silos. That means any post-New START agreements limiting deployed nuclear warheads are unlikely.
Others believe that this approach could lead to an expensive, dangerous arms race that is in no one’s interests, as each power reacts to the others’ decisions.
Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, says the U.S. has time to react to China’s buildup and that it is paramount “to avoid a severe backsliding, which I would define as the U.S. and Russia exceeding the limits of New START."
He said Washington and Moscow have scope over time for discussions over their core concerns over the others’ nuclear plans, including U.S. worries about Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons and Russian concerns about missile defense.
“The real issue is how many nuclear weapons does the U.S.—or for that matter any other country—need in order to deter a nuclear adversary from striking?" he said. “We want what we need, not what they have."