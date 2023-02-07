Ukraine warns Russia is planning major offensive
Kyiv has signaled a possible replacement for its defense minister
DNIPRO (UKRAINE) : Ukraine warned that Russia was completing preparations for a major new offensive this month as Kyiv signaled a reshuffle in its military leadership amid a corruption scandal that has rocked the Defense Ministry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×