Ukraine’s Anti-Graft Crackdown Sparks Protests Against Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy approved a law to strip anti-corruption agencies of their powers despite opposition, triggering the first outbreak of popular discontent against his leadership since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

Hundreds of mostly young people joined rallies in the capital of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv, and the southern city of Odesa on Tuesday evening in protest against legislation that placed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine under the control of the Prosecutor General’s Office, whose head is appointed by the president.

Zelenskiy dismissed concerns raised by the opposition and allies from the Group of Seven nations that such a move would hamstring efforts to tackle high-level graft. NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office were both established at the request of Western donors a decade ago.

The unprecedented protests erupted as the capital has been suffering almost daily barrages of deadly drone and missile strikes, underscoring the growing sense of anger in society over Zelenskiy’s attempts to concentrate power within a narrow circle of his close associates. It also comes as Ukraine tries to convince its Western allies, especially in the European Union, to deliver and pay for weapon supplies and continue financial assistance.

Protesters in Kyiv gathered near one of the downtown theaters close to the presidential office carrying homemade posters with slogans including “Why do I need a system that works against me?” and “Do we want to be like Russia?”

Were the discontent to escalate, it would add pressure on the war-torn nation, suffering from Russia’s grinding offensive along a 1,000-kilometer front and intensified airstrikes targeting multiple cities. The protests come despite martial law, which remains in place and prohibits mass gatherings.

Ukraine has a history of mass demonstrations which have morphed into successful revolutions, sweeping aside corrupt and authoritarian governments.

Among the protesters in Kyiv were military veterans like Mykola Hradnov-Savytskyi, 31, who fought in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and lost both legs after being wounded last year.

“I am now trying to integrate into society,” he told Bloomberg News. “I am here to support conscious people who will not allow harm to be done to Ukraine.”

Several opposition lawmakers, along with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko — a former boxing heavyweight champion who has been at odds with Zelenskiy’s administration — joined the protest in the capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, 263 lawmakers in the 450-seat legislature voted in favor of the bill. The measure was part of a raft of amendments to the criminal code pushed through Ukraine’s parliament, where Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party has a majority. Opposition members had sought to block the measure, with several shouting “shame” as the vote proceeded. Semen Kryvonos, the chief of NABU, demanded that Zelenskiy veto the law.

Serious Concerns

While foreign allies strongly support Ukraine in its war against Russia, having provided tens of billions of US dollars since 2022, a significant setback in anti-corruption reforms could jeopardize further assistance. Moreover, the crackdown on anti-graft institutions may stall Ukraine’s efforts to joint the European Union and risk the suspension of its visa-free regime with the block.

Concern among Ukraine’s wartime allies was stoked on Monday when authorities carried out sweeping raids targeting anti-graft agencies. An unnamed employee of NABU was detained same day under suspicion of sending data on the identities of Ukrainian law enforcement officers to Russia’s intelligence services, the prosecutor’s office said.

The ambassadors from the Group of Seven nations expressed “serious concerns” about the raids, which targeted at least 15 NABU detectives, saying they intend to discuss the developments with the Ukrainian government. The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, a business association, urged Zelenskiy in a statement not to sign the proposed legislation and to continue “supporting the independence of anti-corruption institutions.”

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, who oversees Ukraine’s EU integration promised to respect all the country’s commitments on its path to EU membership.

“Ukraine acts responsibly in strengthening the rule of law and treats ensuring an efficient fight against corruption and the implementation of international commitments with utmost seriousness,” he said on Facebook. “On these matters, there can be no compromise.”

