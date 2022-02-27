Ukraine’s defenders hold Kyiv, battle for Kharkiv as talks with Russia agreed

Russia sent a delegation to the southern Belarusian city of Gomel on Sunday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he refused to meet in a country that has become a launchpad for Russia’s attacks. He did, however, speak by phone to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko later in the day, and agreed to have his envoys meet with the Russian delegation on the Ukrainian-Russian border, according to a statement by the Ukrainian presidency. Mr. Lukashenko committed that no Russian military activity will be carried out from Belarus during the talks, Kyiv said.