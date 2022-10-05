Ukraine’s new offensive is fueled by captured Russian weapons5 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 06:09 PM IST
Tanks, howitzers and ammunition left behind by retreating Russian forces are now being used against their former owners
Captured and abandoned Russian tanks, howitzers and fighting vehicles—quickly scrubbed of their Z tactical markers and repainted with Ukrainian crosses—are being turned against their former owners as Ukraine’s military advances in the eastern part of the country.