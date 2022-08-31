Ukraine’s overstretched psychiatric hospitals face wave of traumatized soldiers
Doctors and Western experts say the mental-health effects of war threaten to push the country’s fragile care system into a lasting crisis
Doctors and Western experts say the mental-health effects of war threaten to push the country’s fragile care system into a lasting crisis
Ukraine’s network of often crumbling Soviet-era psychiatric hospitals is grappling with a fresh wave of traumatized soldiers, putting further strains on an already overwhelmed care system.
Ukraine’s network of often crumbling Soviet-era psychiatric hospitals is grappling with a fresh wave of traumatized soldiers, putting further strains on an already overwhelmed care system.
When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, some institutions in the east of the country evacuated their patients westward to places like the Lviv Regional Psychiatric Hospital. That put extra pressure on this and other residential institutions for people with mental, intellectual and developmental disabilities that Western experts say were already underfunded and overstretched before the invasion.
When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, some institutions in the east of the country evacuated their patients westward to places like the Lviv Regional Psychiatric Hospital. That put extra pressure on this and other residential institutions for people with mental, intellectual and developmental disabilities that Western experts say were already underfunded and overstretched before the invasion.
Those institutions are now starting to receive a new wave of soldiers and civilians from the front line.
“Now we are waiting for a second peak of soldiers with mental-health problems," said Iryna Halamai, acting medical director of the hospital. “More and more are coming."
The Lviv hospital is already full. On one day in March, it received 220 patients who were evacuated from a hospital in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Staff say they are seeing the start of what they expect to be a deluge of soldiers.
Doctors and Western experts say the war is creating additional mental-health scars that threaten to push Ukraine’s fragile care system into a lasting crisis. Ukraine has been slower to move away from the large-scale use of such residential institutions than the West, where there is greater emphasis on care in local communities.
At the start of the year, Ukraine had 193 residential institutions for people with mental and intellectual disabilities, with 32,300 places for adults and children, according to Irina Pinchuk, director of the Institute of Psychiatry at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.
Many psychiatric institutions suffered from poor conditions before the war. “Institutions are overrun and understaffed and underresourced," said Eric Bloemkolk, a director at SOFT Tulip, a Dutch nongovernmental organization that helps train health and social-care workers in Ukraine and elsewhere.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Health didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Kseniia Voznitsyna, the director of the Center for Mental Health and Rehabilitation, a Ukrainian government organization, said the country has relied too much on large institutions but is trying to move toward a Western model.
Ukraine was already dealing with the mental-health fallout from fighting that has occurred in the east of the country with Russian-led separatists since 2014. Around 15% of Ukrainian soldiers who have fought there have suffered from some form of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to Ms. Voznitsyna.
The effects move beyond soldiers. One in three children and adolescents in Ukraine has some form of PTSD or depression, in part because of that conflict, according to a 2021 report by Yale University. That compares with about one in seven of that age group worldwide.
When Russia invaded Ukraine this year, many institutions were unable to evacuate quickly, leaving patients and staff trapped. Those who could sent their patients to safer parts of the country.
One patient diagnosed with schizophrenia said she was woken up and told her psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv was evacuating. “I didn’t take any possessions," the 80-year-old said. "I was led by the hand to the train with only 39 kopiykas," or around 1 cent.
When her group arrived in Lviv, they were exhausted. Some had lost weight, and others had total memory loss, doctors said. Several were admitted to intensive-care units, where some died.
While the invasion has inflicted suffering across Ukraine, the trauma for people with mental-health issues and conditions like autism and Down syndrome is magnified by war, with disrupted routines, a lack of understanding and loud noises stirring stress.
Before the war, the Lviv Regional Psychiatric Hospital had 840 beds. Now it has more than 1,000, but that still isn’t enough.
“I have to turn people away," said Bohdan Chechotka, the hospital’s chief executive.
On a recent visit, three beds were positioned head to foot on each side of rooms that typically accommodate four people. Many patients were motionless in their beds in rooms that smelt of urine. Others wandered the corridors, where plaster was peeling off the walls of a building that is more than a century old.
“We are full," Tetyana Hryshkanych, a doctor, said of her ward as she pointed around her. Her ward typically accommodates 40 patients but currently has 62.
“All my doctors are overwhelmed," she said.
The trains from the east that once brought hospital evacuees to Lviv are now bringing soldiers traumatized from fighting at the front line.
The mental-health unit at Lviv’s local military hospital is relatively small, so patients are now being sent to civilian hospitals. Mr. Chechotka said these are the worst cases he has to deal with. He struggles to sleep after speaking to them.
Ms. Voznitsyna of the government’s mental-health center said soldiers admitted recently were suffering from the same problems as those who have been brought in since 2014, but to a much greater degree. That is partly because of the more extensive and brutal artillery firepower used this year, she said.
Another big difference this year is that more civilians are being affected, both from being caught up in the fighting and because their partners or relatives are in the armed forces, Ms. Voznitsyna said. Around 44% of Ukrainians have been separated from at least part of their family, creating in itself a psychological trauma, she added.
To ease the burden on local psychiatric hospitals, the government plans to reopen a former asylum just south of Lviv that had originally been built for orphans in the 19th century but was closed several years ago.
For now, the government and hospitals like the one in Lviv are partly reliant on help from foreign charities like Doctors Without Borders and the Israel Trauma Coalition, as well as development groups such as USAID.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.