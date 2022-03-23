Volodymyr Zelensky plans to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Andriy Yermak said, as part of a whirlwind of virtual visits for Ukraine’s president to rally support for his country in the face of Russia’s nearly monthlong assault.

“Kyiv is hopeful Beijing will play a more prominent role in bringing this war to an end," Mr. Yermak tweeted.

Asked whether Mr. Zelensky will speak with Mr. Xi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing is maintaining communication with relevant parties on the Ukrainian situation.

China is seen as particularly key because of its potential sway over Moscow. President Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping that China and its relations with the U.S. would suffer if Beijing provides substantive assistance to Russia in its military assault on Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Mr. Zelensky held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others, including Pope Francis, on the eve of a series of meetings in Brussels attended by mostly Western leaders. Mr. Biden is scheduled to join leaders of NATO, the Group of Seven and European Union to discuss support for Ukraine and how to further punish Moscow for its attack

Qianwei Zhang contributed to this article.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.