Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Ukraine’s president eyes talks with China’s Xi Jinping

Ukraine’s president eyes talks with China’s Xi Jinping

Volodymyr Zelensky plans to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Andriy Yermak said
1 min read . 05:53 PM IST Robert Wall, The Wall Street Journal

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing is maintaining communication with relevant parties on the Ukrainian situation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 

 

Volodymyr Zelensky plans to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Andriy Yermak said, as part of a whirlwind of virtual visits for Ukraine’s president to rally support for his country in the face of Russia’s nearly monthlong assault.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

Volodymyr Zelensky plans to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Andriy Yermak said, as part of a whirlwind of virtual visits for Ukraine’s president to rally support for his country in the face of Russia’s nearly monthlong assault.

“Kyiv is hopeful Beijing will play a more prominent role in bringing this war to an end," Mr. Yermak tweeted.

Asked whether Mr. Zelensky will speak with Mr. Xi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing is maintaining communication with relevant parties on the Ukrainian situation.

China is seen as particularly key because of its potential sway over Moscow. President Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping that China and its relations with the U.S. would suffer if Beijing provides substantive assistance to Russia in its military assault on Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Mr. Zelensky held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others, including Pope Francis, on the eve of a series of meetings in Brussels attended by mostly Western leaders. Mr. Biden is scheduled to join leaders of NATO, the Group of Seven and European Union to discuss support for Ukraine and how to further punish Moscow for its attack

Qianwei Zhang contributed to this article.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!