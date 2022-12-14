Ukraine’s secret weapon is ordinary people spying on Russian forces

Ukraine’s secret weapon is ordinary people spying on Russian forces7 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 05:45 PM IST
Locals helped Ukraine target troops occupying Kherson, highlighting one of Kyiv’s advantages in the war
Locals helped Ukraine target troops occupying Kherson, highlighting one of Kyiv’s advantages in the war
KHERSON (UKRAINE) : During Russia’s occupation of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a large electronics store served Russian forces as a field hospital, barracks and storehouse for food.