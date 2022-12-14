Home / Politics / News /  Ukraine’s secret weapon is ordinary people spying on Russian forces

Ukraine’s secret weapon is ordinary people spying on Russian forces

wsj 7 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 05:45 PM IST Matthew Luxmoore, The Wall Street Journal
The Kherson-based group of Ukrainian partisans made spying on the Russians part of their daily routine, playing a key role in guiding the Ukrainian precision strikes that ultimately forced Moscow to abandon Kherson last month (Photo: AFP)Premium
The Kherson-based group of Ukrainian partisans made spying on the Russians part of their daily routine, playing a key role in guiding the Ukrainian precision strikes that ultimately forced Moscow to abandon Kherson last month (Photo: AFP)

Locals helped Ukraine target troops occupying Kherson, highlighting one of Kyiv’s advantages in the war

KHERSON (UKRAINE) : During Russia’s occupation of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a large electronics store served Russian forces as a field hospital, barracks and storehouse for food.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout