Ukraine’s troops fight war of ambush and skirmish against Russian invaders

Ukrainian troops are planning attacks in part based on the weapons at hand, say Ukrainian fighters and NATO military officials who have observed their tactics. Gen. Breedlove noted one open-source video of an ambush on a Russian column in which the Ukrainians appear to attack armored vehicles from the side with NLAWs, which lack the punch to penetrate tanks’ reinforced front and rear armor. Other attackers hit front and rear tanks with more-powerful Javelins, which strike vehicles from the top, where they are usually less protected.