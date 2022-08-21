The incidents come as Russia continues to stall in its military campaign to seize swaths of Ukraine’s east, with no significant territory gained since it captured the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk more than six weeks ago. A Russian offensive to take the city of Bakhmut grinds on as Ukraine focuses some of its resources on preparations for a counteroffensive to liberate territory taken by Russia in the south, laying the groundwork with continued strikes on ammunition depots that are severing Russian supply lines.