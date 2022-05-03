Ukrainian civilians describe desperate efforts to flee bombed-out Mariupol

Each day in Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian city on the edge of Russian-occupied territory that serves as a waypoint for people fleeing the violence, families who managed to escape occupied territory stop off at the large parking lot of a shopping mall on the city’s outskirts. There they are processed and registered as refugees. Police officers check their documents before ushering them to a tent where volunteers offer free food and advice on how to reach other Ukrainian cities and find accommodation there. One half of the tent is taken up by stalls handing out items of second-hand clothing and children’s toys.