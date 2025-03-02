Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet King Charles after spat with Donald Trump; can the monarch help?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet European leaders at a crucial summit in London on March 2. It follows a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump that has shaken Western allies. King Charles has also agreed to meet Zelensky during his visit.

Zelensky arrived in Britain on March 1 and met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street, where they signed an agreement to fast-track $2.8 billion (nearly ₹25,000 crore) in loans to Ukraine. The first instalment is expected to be disbursed next week.

The March 2 summit, convened by Starmer, will bring together European leaders to discuss the future of the war and efforts towards peace. His clash with Trump and Vice President JD Vance has intensified concerns in Europe. At the same time, it has given Russia a strategic advantage.

Can King Charles help Zelensky? King Charles has been known for expressing views on topics like the environment and immigration. Prince William, the heir apparent, has been vocal about mental health and social issues.

However, King Charles does not have political power and is expected to remain neutral in international affairs. While he can express support for humanitarian efforts and engage in diplomatic conversations, he cannot influence government policies or military aid. Any concrete support for Ukraine must come from the UK government and its leaders, not the monarchy.

What happened in the Zelensky-Trump meeting? US President Trump criticised Zelensky in a tense Oval Office exchange on February 28. He accused his Ukrainian counterpart of not being prepared for peace with Russia. Trump also downplayed the importance of their meeting, dismissing it as unnecessary.