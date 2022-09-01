Ukrainian soldiers say they are advancing in the south, but at a cost5 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 06:58 PM IST
Troops recuperating at a hospital in southern Ukraine say they face fierce fighting in a push toward Kherson
Ukrainian army units pushing toward Kherson in the south are retaking ground held for months by Russia’s invading troops amid extremely fierce fighting, according to Ukrainian soldiers taking part in the offensive.