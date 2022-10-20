UK's Liz Truss in limbo as her party weighs how to replace her6 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 05:26 PM IST
Suella Braverman quit her post as home secretary in an apparent swipe at the British leader
LONDON : Britain’s political turmoil deepened on Wednesday as Prime Minister Liz Truss, having been forced to ditch her flagship economic policies, fought to stay in power despite a high-level cabinet resignation and a growing rebellion from lawmakers who want to oust her but aren’t sure exactly who would replace her or when.