UK's Liz Truss in limbo as her party weighs how to replace her

Ms. Truss’s standing took another hit late Wednesday, after the government ordered that Conservative lawmakers vote in favor of a motion to allow fracking, which is banned in the U.K., on pain of being kicked out of the party. Many Tory lawmakers protested. Just before the vote, the government appeared to back down, with a minister saying members could vote how they chose. Lawmakers were left stunned by how the government handled the episode at a time when its authority was already under attack.

