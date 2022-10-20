UK's Liz Truss in limbo as her party weighs how to replace her
Suella Braverman quit her post as home secretary in an apparent swipe at the British leader
Suella Braverman quit her post as home secretary in an apparent swipe at the British leader
LONDON :Britain’s political turmoil deepened on Wednesday as Prime Minister Liz Truss, having been forced to ditch her flagship economic policies, fought to stay in power despite a high-level cabinet resignation and a growing rebellion from lawmakers who want to oust her but aren’t sure exactly who would replace her or when.
Britain’s political turmoil deepened on Wednesday as Prime Minister Liz Truss, having been forced to ditch her flagship economic policies, fought to stay in power despite a high-level cabinet resignation and a growing rebellion from lawmakers who want to oust her but aren’t sure exactly who would replace her or when.
The political stasis was on display Wednesday as Ms. Truss, facing the lowest approval ratings of a British leader in decades, appeared in Parliament to apologize for her tax-cutting budget plans after they caused weeks of chaos on financial markets. But she vowed to stay in power as the country faces growing economic headwinds in the coming winter months and brewing social and political discontent.
The political stasis was on display Wednesday as Ms. Truss, facing the lowest approval ratings of a British leader in decades, appeared in Parliament to apologize for her tax-cutting budget plans after they caused weeks of chaos on financial markets. But she vowed to stay in power as the country faces growing economic headwinds in the coming winter months and brewing social and political discontent.
“I am a fighter, not a quitter," she told lawmakers, as opposition Labour Party members jeered in the debating chamber. “I acted in the national interest to ensure we have economic stability," she said, explaining her decision to drastically modify her tax-cutting and energy-subsidy policies.
In a further sign of Ms. Truss’s losing control over her cabinet, Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned Wednesday. Ms. Braverman, who is popular with the libertarian wing of the party that faced a setback over tax-cutting plans, said she quit after breaking rules by sending an official document from her personal phone to a colleague.
But in an apparent reference to Ms. Truss’s attempt to cling to power, Ms. Braverman wrote: “The business of government relies on people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign." Ms. Braverman added that she had concerns about the direction of the government.
Ms. Truss appointed Grant Shapps, a centrist Tory, to the Home Office role. Ms. Truss had fired Mr. Shapps from the cabinet just last month as she packed it with loyalists. Yet analysts said the move to please centrists will likely anger some of Ms. Truss’s libertarian base who are already upset she abandoned her tax-cut plans.
Ms. Truss’s standing took another hit late Wednesday, after the government ordered that Conservative lawmakers vote in favor of a motion to allow fracking, which is banned in the U.K., on pain of being kicked out of the party. Many Tory lawmakers protested. Just before the vote, the government appeared to back down, with a minister saying members could vote how they chose. Lawmakers were left stunned by how the government handled the episode at a time when its authority was already under attack.
“It is a shambles and a disgrace," said Charles Walker, a veteran Conservative lawmaker. “I hope all those people who put Liz Truss in number 10 [Downing Street], I hope it was worth it…because the damage they have done to our party is extraordinary. I am livid."
The world’s sixth-biggest economy faces a prolonged period of political uncertainty in addition to its economic worries. Many analysts say Ms. Truss remains in power, but not in charge—having outsourced economic policy to new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and having limited credibility with the public or her party given her low approval ratings.
Ms. Truss’s decision to fire her chancellor and scrap most of her economic blueprint have stabilized financial markets in recent days, allowing the focus to shift to the broader problems facing the British economy, including rising inflation, climbing interest rates and a looming recession.
The U.K.’s annual rate of inflation hit double digits in September, at 10.1% higher than prices a year earlier, according to figures released Wednesday by the national statistics office. The figure matched the highest rate in 40 years and cemented expectations for another rise in the Bank of England’s key interest rate early next month, despite a slowing economy.
Ms. Truss on Wednesday defended her policy U-turn as a pragmatic decision to stabilize the economy, while her rivals attacked her for having caused the turmoil in the first place by proposing the biggest tax cuts in a generation,spooking financial markets worried about the sustainability of government finances.
“She shouldn’t have conducted an economic experiment on the British people," said Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer, as he repeatedly asked her to quit. “Why is she still here?"
YouGov, a market-research company, said Tuesday just one in 10 people in Britain had a positive view of her. More striking still, only 20% of Conservative voters have a positive opinion of her, the company said.
Several lawmakers told The Wall Street Journal that a majority of their colleagues want to oust the prime minister, but they acknowledge that the party can’t agree on who would replace her. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt are tipped as possible replacements, but there is no consensus within the party. Others, such as Mr. Hunt or Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, have said they don’t want the job.
“It is not that they don’t want her to go," said Steven Fielding, a politics professor at the University of Nottingham. “It’s just they can’t agree on who should replace her." Ms. Truss may be kept in place for some time to help foster a feeling of stability in British politics, he said.
Another hurdle is how to replace Ms. Truss. The party’s own rules call for a leadership contest decided by party members, a two-month process that Ms. Truss won in early September. Several lawmakers privately say they don’t want to go through another leadership contest and leave the nation in a political vacuum.
One former cabinet minister said he expected Ms. Truss would be made to leave soon, something her aides deny.
In recent days, Ms. Truss has been meeting with different factions within the Conservative Party to either apologize for her tax-cutting plan or reassure them that not all the elements of her tax-cutting agenda were lost, depending on their ideological position.
Adding to concerns for Ms. Truss and the Conservatives are tough decisions about taxes and spending. The tax cuts that Ms. Truss proposed have largely been scrapped and Mr. Hunt has warned that the party faces “eye-watering" decisions to reduce public spending, which he has promised to unveil by Oct. 31. He also scaled back Ms. Truss’s plan for a two-year subsidy to cap rising energy bills for British homes and businesses, saying the support will only last until April and be reviewed.
Lawmakers are already nervous about the cuts that Mr. Hunt might usher in, including whether spending on pensions and welfare will rise in line with inflation. Several Tory lawmakers have publicly said they won’t vote for real-term cuts to welfare or pensions. Ms. Truss looked to mollify them on Wednesday by saying pensions would go up with inflation.