The political heat in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh rose on Monday after former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti expressed disappointment for not being invited to BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state. The senior party leader shared her disappointment on X (formerly Twitter) and said that she will not become part of the Yatra even if she gets an invitation now.

“I did not receive invitation in the beginning of Jan Ashirwad Yatra, it is true that I have said so, but whether I receive invitation or not, I do not become more or less. Yes, now if I am invited, I will not go anywhere. Neither in the beginning nor in the closing ceremony on 25th September. @BJP4MP," Uma Bharti said on X.

Bhartiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra kicked off on Sunday from Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. The Yatra was led by senior leaders of the party including BJP's national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The absence of Uma Bharti from the invitation list might have raised some eyebrows considering her seniority but also substantiated the reports of some tensions in the BJP unit of Madhya Pradesh. In the past few months, Uma Bharti has made some remarks against BJP ministers in the government.

However, after confirming that she was not invited to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Uma Bharat reiterated her support for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said she would campaign wherever the Chief Minister asks her to campaign.

"The bond of respect towards Shivraj ji in my mind and affection towards me in his mind is unbreakable and strong. Whenever and wherever Shivraj ji asks me to campaign, I can campaign by obeying him and respecting him," Uma Bharti said in another post on X.

The developments display fissures in the Madhya Pradesh BJP ahead of the crucial assembly elections. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is fighting intense anti-incumbency and has announced various sops ahead of the elections.