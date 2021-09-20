UN General Assembly faces climate change, Covid-19 and new tensions

While Afghanistan is likely to be a topic in many U.N. meetings, the country’s new Taliban leadership is unlikely to have official representation. Some Taliban leaders face longstanding U.N. travel restrictions, and the world body hasn’t ruled on any new representation for the country. Ambassador Ghulam M. Isaczai, of the previous, U.S.-backed government, is expected to speak in the assembly hall alongside other heads of state and senior officials, diplomats said.