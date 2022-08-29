UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant as safety fears grow3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:13 PM IST
Nuclear inspectors to check damage following explosions at the Zaporizhzhia facility, where Ukrainian staff are working at gunpoint
KYIV (UKRAINE) : United Nations atomic-energy inspectors are heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid fears that fighting in the area has damaged power lines and caused fires at the facility that could lead to nuclear catastrophe.