UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant as safety fears grow
Nuclear inspectors to check damage following explosions at the Zaporizhzhia facility, where Ukrainian staff are working at gunpoint
KYIV (UKRAINE) :United Nations atomic-energy inspectors are heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid fears that fighting in the area has damaged power lines and caused fires at the facility that could lead to nuclear catastrophe.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that a team led by its director general, Rafael Grossi, was heading to the plant to assess damage, check safety and security systems and evaluate staff conditions. The inspection will begin on Wednesday and last until Saturday, according to an internal Ukrainian government document seen by The Wall Street Journal.
Renewed shelling around the plant hit buildings some 100 yards from the reactor complex and damaged water pipelines that have now been repaired, the IAEA said, noting that it didn’t know the full extent of the damage.
Russian forces have occupied the plant, Europe’s largest, and stationed military equipment there, while Ukrainian workers continue to operate it at gunpoint, according to Ukrainian officials.
The trip is the IAEA’s most important visit since Chernobyl in 1986, after the catastrophic accident that spewed radioactive dust across Europe, said Morgan D. Libby, a former IAEA official. “Everything else pales in comparison," he said.
Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear-power company, said Thursday that Zaporizhzhia’s reactors had for the first time been completely disconnected from their regular Ukrainian grid power lines because of a fire that the company blamed on Russian shelling. Russia said Ukraine was to blame.
Ukrainian technicians reconnected one of the reactors to the grid on Friday afternoon, but five other reactors remain offline. The plant produced one-fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before the war, and Ukrainian officials say they believe Russia is seeking to steal its power by severing its connection with Ukrainian-held territory. Russia has denied this.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday accused Russia of shelling Enerhodar, the city where the plant is located, to intimidate locals and create a “propaganda picture" aimed at blaming Ukraine for the shelling. Russia said Ukraine was shelling the city.
Russia had long demanded that IAEA inspectors access the plant via Russian-held territory, but it softened that position in recent days amid frantic diplomacy.
Nuclear experts have cautioned that there are so many safety issues at the plant—the first in history to be occupied by a hostile power—that the delegation might need weeks on site to properly address them.
The IAEA usually focuses on monitoring countries’ use of enriched uranium, but is now at the center of what it says is the first example of a war in a country with such widespread nuclear infrastructure as Ukraine.
In addition to the risks of damage to power lines, backup generators and radioactive material, the U.N. agency has also warned that fighting puts at risk the ability to access Ukraine’s reactors in an accident.
The IAEA has also repeatedly warned that the plant’s short-handed and exhausted staff amounts to a nuclear safety crisis in itself.
In Ukraine’s southern province of Kherson, largely occupied by Russia since the early days of this year’s invasion, there were explosions overnight and early Monday, according to Russian and Ukrainian media.
Russian state news agencies said air-defense systems had intercepted Ukrainian rockets, but Ukrainian officials said they had struck ammunition depots and a Russian military base in Kherson, the regional capital.
Ukraine is seeking to cut off Russian forces in Kherson on the western bank of the Dnipro River by striking bridges and ammunition depots.