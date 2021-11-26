Undernutrition  in villages, obesity in cities: Survey

On the contrary, the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as high blood sugar and hypertension that are caused by lack of physical activity, unhealthy eating habits or consumption of alcohol or tobacco is relatively higher among urban populations. Up to 27% urban men, the worst affected group, suffer from elevated blood pressure or are taking medicine to control their blood pressure, compared to 23% rural men, the survey found. This is interesting as the consumption of tobacco and alcohol is considerably higher among rural populations than urban, the NFHS data showed.