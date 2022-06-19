Understanding India’s stand on IPR at the WTO

The pandemic showed that intellectual property requirements can affect access to medicines. In times of a global epidemic or widespread disease outbreak, this can prove fatal. Countries, worldwide, especially developing and least developed countries, faced shortages of pandemic-related medicines, especially vaccines as only a few patent holders could manufacture them. For example, while there is no scarcity of covid vaccines today, in April 2021, there were only two manufacturers of the vaccine in India with a production capacity of 80-90 million doses of the vaccine per month.