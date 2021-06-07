Underwater protest, fast by Lakshadweep people demanding Administrator's recall

Almost everyone in the island took part in the protest," Hamdullah Sayeed, former Lakshadweep IUML MP, told PTI. He said Lakshadweep is closely associated with Kerala in every aspect and the administrator was trying to "separate the islands" from the state. IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer, who inaugurated the protest, termed as "undemocratic" the actions of the administrator and demanded withdrawal of regulations and executive orders passed after May 12. AIYF, the youth wing of the CPI, a major ally in the LDF government in Kerala, also protested in front of the Administrator's office. All MPs from Kerala, except Rahul Gandhi, K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh, Sashi Tharoor, Adoor Prakash and N K Premachandran, took part in the protest.