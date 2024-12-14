‘Undisputed king of bloopers’: BJP ridicules Rahul Gandhi’s ‘tapasya’ reference in Constitution debate in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on December 13 slammed the Prime Minister Modi-led Union government during the special debate on Constitution in Parliament alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considers “Manusmriti above Constitution".

The Raebareli Member of Parliament (MP) invoked the famous story of Eklavya alleging that by bringing in lateral entry into government jobs, the Modi government is chopping off the thumb of youth, backward class people, and the poor.

“There was a boy (Eklavya) who did tapasya, woke up early in the morning with bow and arrow. Tapasya matlab sharir mein garmi paida karna (penance means creating warmth in the body)," he said, triggering laughter across the House," Rahul Gandhi said speaking during a debate on the 75 years of the Constitution of India in Lok Sabha citing the instance from the Mahabharat stating that sought the thumb of Eklavya as an honorarium.

“Just like Dronacharya chopped the fingers of Eklavya, you (the government) have chopped the thumb of the youth of the country," the LoP said.

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Eklavya’ and ‘tapasya’ comments elicited response from BJP leaders who poked fun on the former Congress president, particularly for saying "tapasya" was meant to generate heat in the body.

‘Undisputed king of bloopers’ "This round goes to Rahul Gandhi. He remains the undisputed king of bloopers," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

BJP spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sambit Patra said that Gandhi's knowledge was from US billionaire George Soros.

The BJP and the Congress lawmakers have traded allegations against each other over the last week, with the BJP linking the Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi to US billionaire George Soros to counter the bribery charges against the Adani Group.

BJP members, including Union ministers, were seen laughing at times when Gandhi was speaking. In his speech, Gandhi also cited Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar's remarks that there was nothing Indian about the Constitution and took a jibe at the BJP, saying by talking of protecting the Constitution, the ruling party is "ridiculing" its "supreme leader".

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, is likely to end on December 20.

Lawmakers from the government and opposition sides spoke during the debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha. A similar debate will be held in Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17 against the backdrop of a bitter political face-off that marred the ongoingWinter Session of Parliament,with INDIA bloc moving a motion seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha chairmanJagdeep Dhankhar.

