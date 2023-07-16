Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for raising the Delhi ordinance issue in Patna.
He told news agency PTI. the manner in which AAP took up Delhi ordinance issue at Patna meet ‘unfortunate’.
Speaking about the opposition meet to be held in Bengaluru tomorrow, he said, Congress has 'unique position' in Opposition ranks but 'no need to talk about it now'
He added, Opposition, by staying united, can certainly challenge PM Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "Narendra Modi has been at the helm of the BJP and the central government for 10 years is not a strength but a weakness. Mr Modi's hands are bare and he has not delivered on his promises."
Meanwhile, on the topic of leader of 'united Opposition', he said it will emerge in due course.
On Prime Minister Modi's swipe at the Opposition that the corrupt were joining hands, Chidambaram said that in Modi's view, every Opposition party and every Opposition leader is corrupt.
"It is a hollow argument. His view has been rejected by the people time and again. The latest instance was in Karnataka. Mr Modi's allegations are becoming tiresome. If he looks at his own ranks, he will find many leaders/ministers whom he had once accused of corruption," Chidambaram said.
The phrase 'BJP is a giant washing machine' is familiar throughout India and evokes a lot of laughter and derision, he said.
The opposition bloc, spearheaded by the Congress, is set to widen its coalition against the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The second unity meeting, scheduled in Bengaluru on June 17 and 18, aims to bring together leaders from 24 non-BJP parties, following the participation of 15 parties in the first meeting held in Patna. Despite some differences, the opposition parties have resolved to contest the 2024 elections with a shared agenda and flexible state-wise strategies.
