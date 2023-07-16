The opposition bloc, spearheaded by the Congress, is set to widen its coalition against the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The second unity meeting, scheduled in Bengaluru on June 17 and 18, aims to bring together leaders from 24 non-BJP parties, following the participation of 15 parties in the first meeting held in Patna. Despite some differences, the opposition parties have resolved to contest the 2024 elections with a shared agenda and flexible state-wise strategies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}