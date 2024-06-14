Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to break Morarji Desai's THIS record
Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to become first ever Finance Minister of the country to present seven consecutive Union Budgets, surpassing the present record by Morarji Desai, who had presented six budgets in a row six decades ago.
Next month, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament, she will be breaking a record. Sitharaman will become the first Finance Minister of the country to present seven consecutive Union Budgets.