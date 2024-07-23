Nitish Kumar’s cryptic response after no special status for Bihar, ’dheere dheere...’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Tuesday that the Centre's aid for state development is a "beginning," despite the long-standing demand for Bihar's special status not being met.

“We were speaking of special status, and a lot of people said that the provision for special status has been done away with much earlier. So, instead of that, aid should be given to help development in Bihar. Now, they have begun doing,” Nitish Kumar said when asked if the demand for special status to the state will continue.

In a cryptic response to the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to the state, Nitish Kumar said, “You will get to know all things slowly, and slowly (sab kuchh dhire dhire jaan jaaiyega), according to PTI.”

In her Budget 2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a special package for Bihar and an investment of ₹26,000 crore in highway development in Bihar.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said, “We staged a walkout from the (Bihar) Assembly today as special state status was not given (in the Union Budget). The people of Bihar have been cheated. We will continue to demand special state status.”

Bihar first demanded special status in 2000, when the creation of Jharkhand left it without its mineral-rich, relatively more urbanised and industrialised areas.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU) is a key ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. The JD(U) emerged as a kingmaker as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved to form a government under Prime Minister Modi for a record third term.

Nirmala Sitharaman announced rehabilitation and irrigation projects and monetary assistance for flood-affected states such as Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. She also announced the development of famous temples in Bihar.