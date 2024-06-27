President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Parliament for the first time in the 18th Lok Sabha. She said the budget will reflect the government's policies and futuristic vision.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday for the first time after the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Here are the top ten quotes:

1. The President said people are aware that only this government can fulfil their aspirations. In the upcoming sessions, this government will present the first budget of this term. The Union Budget will be a futuristic document, and "reforms will be fast-tracked". This budget will effectively document the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget."

2. Speaking on the NEET UG exam paper leak, President Murmu noted that cases of paper leaks and irregularities in exams are being probed at a high level. “There is a need to rise above partisan politics. Sanctity and transparency must be in government recruitments and examinations."

3. “Divisive forces conspiring to weaken democracy create a chasm in society from within and outside the country. Every attempt to tarnish our democracy should be condemned by all," she noted. President further spoke on the Emergency, saying, “Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of a direct attack on Constitution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. “My government has provided ₹3.20 lakh crores to the farmers of the country under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Since the beginning of my government's new term, more than ₹20,000 crores has been transferred to the farmers. The government has also rapidly increased the MSP for Kharif crops. Today, India is changing its agriculture system considering its current needs.

5. The president further lauded the world's rapidly increasing demand for organic products. She said, "Indian farmers have the full capacity to meet this demand. Therefore, the government is integrating the supply chain of natural farming and related products...On India's initiative, the whole world celebrated International Millet Day in the year 2023. You have seen that the whole world has recently celebrated International Yoga Day."

6. President Murmu said that the reform process in the Armed Forces should continue to keep it combat-ready. She further noted that the government is working to “increase coverage of accident and life insurance by using Digital India and the postal network", adding, “The strength of banks enables them to expand their credit base and contribute to the economic growth of the nation."

7. "The government has started granting citizenship to refugees under CAA law; wish for a better future for such persons," said President Murmu. She said, "Women demanding more participation in Lok Sabha and assemblies are empowered by women's reservation law."

8. "Our goal is to ensure that no one remains untouched by government schemes," the President said. "For the development of the northeast, my government has increased the (budget) allocation by over 4 times in the last 10 years. The government is working to make this region a Strategic Gateway under the Act East Policy. All kinds of connectivity are being extended to the northeast...My Government is working continuously to bring peace to the northeast. In the last 10 years, several old issues have been resolved, several agreements have been made, and phase-wise repealing of AFSPA is underway in areas with unrest after making rapid progress there."

9. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to three days' CBI remand by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak emphasized the supreme authority of the President and the Constitution, highlighting that it is crucial to speak out against any form of dictatorship carried out under the guise of justice.

10. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar for withdrawing my suspension. Today the proceedings of the House will also begin in Rajya Sabha and President Droupadi Murmu is inaugurating the session. We will definitely boycott the President's address because this is not the President's own statement, rather she reads the government's statement. She reads the written speeches of the government. So that is why we will boycott the President's address."

