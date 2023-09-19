Women’s Reservation Bill tabled; debate erupts over implementation timeline

Women’s Reservation Bill tabled; debate erupts over implementation timeline3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:03 PM IST
The Bill, if passed, would come into effect post an exercise of delimitation is undertaken for this purpose after the relevant figures for the first census taken after commencement of the Act.
New Delhi: Putting all speculations to rest, the Union government on Tuesday introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill to reserve one-third seats in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies.
