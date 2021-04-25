Union Minister Babul Supriyo today informed that he and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and hence he wont be able to vote in Asansol on April 26. Supriyo has tested positive for the virus for the second time.

"Both me & my wife have tested positive. Me for the 2nd time!! V Sad that I won't be able to vote in Asansol. I needed to be there on the road too for the 26th polls where 'desperate' @AITCofficial goons have already unleashed their terror machinery to disrupt free & fair polls," Supriyo tweeted.

"However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I have handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoice Will be doing my duties from my room & be right by my candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there," he said in a series of tweets.





However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I hv handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoice•Wil b doing my duties frm my room & b right by my Candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there🤟@KailashOnline @shivprakashbjp @DilipGhoshBJP @BJP4Bengal @amitmalviya https://t.co/35uVEA5RNL — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 25, 2021

Babul Supriyo, a two-time MP from Asansol, is contesting assembly election from Tollygunge assembly seat where voting is over.

The seventh phase of elections in 36 assembly segments in West Bengal will be held on April 26.

