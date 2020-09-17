Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns as union minister protesting over farm bills

New Delhi: Union minister for Food Processing Industries and senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the top post as a sign of protest against the decision of the union government to bring three bills which are set to replace ordinances related to agriculture sector.

“SAD member and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from government to protest farm bills," said Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief minister of Punjab and parliamentarian. On late Thursday evening, she sent her resignation to the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a news report by Press Trust of India.

The three ordinances which have become a bone of contention between leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which got passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The problem between the BJP and SAD had started when the ordinances were discussed in the cabinet meeting. Senior leaders of SAD point out that Harsimrat Kaur Badal, only union minister from her party, had protested against the ordinances when it was taken up for discussion in the union cabinet and it was made clear to the senior BJP leadership that SAD would not be able to support the ordinances.

Senior leaders of SAD have been protesting against the three ordinances as the party leadership believes that it is against the interest of farmers. During a meeting of senior leadership of SAD before the start of monsoon session of Parliament, the SAD leadership had categorically stated that the party would not be able to support the ordinances on the floor of the house.

“We believe that these three ordinances are against the interest of farmers and the ordinances would not help farmers even get minimum support price (MSP) on their produce. SAD is a party of farmers, our support base is of farmers, and now farmers are protesting in Punjab and Haryana against these ordinances," said a senior leader of SAD on the condition of anonymity.

Sukhbir Singh Badal participated in a discussion for consideration and passage of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday evening and said that the SAD “strongly opposes" all the related bills and added that Punjab will get devastated if it was gone ahead with.

“Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had raised the issue in the cabinet meeting. She had written letters…we raised this on all forums. We tried our best but it did not help. The Bill was brought and we decided that we cannot stand with this anti-farmers Bill," Sukbir Singh Badal said during the discussion in Lok Sabha on Thursday evening..

Realising that the ordinances had created problems with the SAD, BJP leadership had asked party president JP Nadda to reach out to Sukhbir Singh Badal and speak to him to convince him in supporting the three ordinances. However, the BJP leadership has so far not been able to convince the SAD leaders in supporting the ordinances.

SAD leaders have also complained that no senior minister or BJP leader had discussed the three ordinances before the decision was being taken by the union government. “BJP leaders had not discussed anything with SAD leaders on the ordinances. If we are in the alliances then such unilateral steps should not be taken. BJP leaders could have at least discussed the matter with SAD leaders," said the SAD leader quoted above.

The epicentre of the political opposition to the farm bills have been Punjab. Responding to the resignation, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the move was ‘too little, too late’ and SAD should resign from NDA if it cared about farm rights.

"Harsimrat Kaur’s decision to quit Union Cabinet is another in the long chain of theatrics being enacted by @Akali_Dal_ which has still not quit ruling coalition. It's motivated not by any concern for farmers but to save their own dwindling political fortunes. Too little too late," Singh wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Congress staged a serious of protests on the sidelines of the Parliament sittings. The issue became controversial with some party MPs from Punjab burnt copies of the farm bills in the Parliament premises. Congress is of the opinion that the bills if passed will be a “three pronged" attack on agriculture system.

Anuja contributed to the story.

