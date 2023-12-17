In a scathing critique of the Congress party's latest crowdfunding initiative, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dubbed the campaign, titled 'Donate for Desh,' as the "Donate for Dynasty scheme." On December 17, Rijiju aimed at the Gandhi family, suggesting that the fundraising effort was orchestrated to support the lifestyle expenses of the dynasty.

Rijiju highlighted that the inception of this scheme by the Congress party became necessary following the Income Tax department's discovery and seizure of funds from locations associated with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. "With its MP caught looting money, Congress has come up with a new looting scheme 'Donate for Dynasty' scheme to bear the cost of that dynasty's lifestyle!" the Union Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier, Congress on Saturday announced the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh', aimed at "empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities".

"The Indian National Congress is proud to announce the launch of its online crowdfunding campaign, 'Donate for Desh'. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

The party will officially launch the 'Donate for Desh' campaign on December 18.

He conveyed that the online crowd-sourcing campaign will stay active until December 28, and during this period, the party will also initiate on-the-ground campaigns.

"We call upon all PCC chiefs to raise awareness through press conferences and social media. The campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the foundation day, after which we will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least ₹138 from each house," the Congress leader said.

"For the campaign's effectiveness, all PCC presidents should identify potential donors among party well-wishers and functionaries, aiming for contributions of ₹1,380 or ₹13,800. This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better India," he added.

